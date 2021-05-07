SCSU Baseball Recap

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKY BASEBALL REPORT

SCSU HUSKIES 7 U OF M MARAUDERS 4

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Marauders in game one of their double header, they collected twelve hits, including a home run and a double. But the game was in doubt till the seventh inning, when the Huskies put four runs to put them up. Tommy Thompson a freshman righty from Chanhassen High School started on the mound. He threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Brauns a junior right hander from Peoria, Arizona threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded four strikeouts. Trevor Koenig a junior lefty from St. Cloud Tech High School threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired the two batters he faced to earn the save.

The Huskies offense was led by Jake Shusterich a senior from Nipomo, California went 2 for 3 for four RBIs. Paul Steffensen a junior from Kenai, Arkansas went 2 for 4 with a home run, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Tyler Schiller a freshman from Hutchinson High School went 2 for 4 for a RBI. Matt Quade a senior from Paynesville High School went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Kyle Rodriguez a junior from Issaquah, Washington went 1 for 3 with a double. Max Gamm a junior from East Ridge High School went 1 for 4, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. John Nett a freshman from Appleton, Wisconsin went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Lenny Walker a senior from Tolleson, Arizona went 1 for 1.

The Marauders starting pitcher Jon Draheim threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Paxton Miller threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, and he recorded two strikeouts, he was the pitcher of record.

The Marauders offense was led by Tyrus Barclay, he went 2 for 4 with two doubles for two RBIs. Calvin James went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. James Martin went 2 for 3 and he scored a run and Quentin Evers went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Braeton Wixo was credited for a RBI, Rile

y Schlimm earned a walk and Dakota Finley scored a run.

U OF M MARAUDERS 6 SCSU HUSKIES 3 (10 Innings)

The Marauders defeated their NSIC rivals the Huskies with a three run home run in the bottom of the tenth inning, to break up a 3 to 3 ball game. Derek Shoen started on the mound for the Marauders, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Liam Sommer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Brook threw the final three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Marauders offense was led by Spencer Gillund, he went 1 for 4 for the Walk Off home run for three RBIs. Derek Shoen went 1 for 4 with a home for two RBIs and Braeten Waxo went 2 for 4, with two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Tyrus Barclay went 2 for 5 with a double and Calvin James went 3 for 5 with a double and he scored a run. Ty Jones went 2 for 4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he had a walk and Quentin Evers went 2 for 4.

The Huskies starting pitcher Mack Larson a senior righty from Tacoma, Washington threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Fabian Villegas a junior from Goodyear, Arizona threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Matt Quade, he went 2 for 5 for two RBIs and Max Gamm went 2 for 5 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jake Shusterich went 2 for 4 with a double and he earned a walk and Paul Steffensen went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. John Nett earned three walks, Tate Wallat earned a walk, Drew Bulson has a stolen base and he scored a run and Lenny Walker had a stolen base.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday May 7th

Southwest Minnesota State University Mustangs

4:30/6:30

Saturday May 8th

12:00

At Faber Field

NSIC PLAYOFFS TO FOLLOW