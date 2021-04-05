SCSU Baseball Recap
ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKY BASEBALL REPORT
The Huskies split on Friday with the No. 19th ranked NCC rivals Mankato State University Mavericks. They dropped the first game 7-5, but they come back the second game for a big 12-8 over the now 14-2 Mavericks.
MANKATO STATE UNIV. 7 SCSU HUSKIES 5 (7 Innings)
The starting pitcher for the Huskies, Junior lefty Matt Osterberg from Coleman, Wisconsin threw 5 2/3 innings. He gave up 7 hits, 6 runs, issued four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts, he was the pitcher of record. A lefty freshman Jack Habeck from Appleton, Wisconsin threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued a pair of walks. A junior right hander Nick Brauns from Peoria, Arizona, threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.
The Huskies offense was led by a pair of home runs and a double. A freshman from Federal Way, Washington, Tate Wallat went 1 for 2 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. A senior from Paynesville High School, Matt Quade went 1 for 3 with 390’ plus shot to left field for a home run. A junior from Blue Springs, Missouri, Caleb Marquez went 2 for 3 for 2 RBI’s. A senior from Tolleson, Arizona, Lenny Walker went 2 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. A junior from Kenal, Arkansas, Paul Steffensen went 2 for 4 with a stolen base. A junior from East Ridge High School, Max Gamm went 1 for 4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. A freshman from Appleton, Wisconsin, John Nett went 1 for 4 and he scored a run.
The Mavericks starting pitcher, Jon Ludwig earned the win with five innings of work. He scattered 9 hits, gave up 5 runs and he recorded 6 strikeouts. Hunter Even threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded 2 strikeouts. Their offense was led by Cam Kline, he went 2 for 3 for 3 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ross Indiecaffer went
1 for 1 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joey Werner went 2 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Altermatt went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Teddy Petersen went 2 for 4, with a walk, stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.
SCSU HUSKIES 12 MANKATO STATE UNIV. 8
The Huskies defeated the 14-3 Mavericks with three big home runs and four doubles, leading their offense. The Huskies starting pitcher a junior right hand from Goodyear, Arizona, Fabian Villegas threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up 6 hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. A freshman right hander from Chanhassen High School, Tommy Thompson threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, and he recorded one strikeout. A freshman right hander from Rocori High School, Eli Emerson, threw 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and one run. A senior right hander from Tacoma, Washington, Mack Larson threw 2/3 of an inning to earn the save.
The Huskies offense was led by Max Gamm, the Husky second baseman, he went 4 for 5 with a home run and a double for 2 RBI’s, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jake Shusterich the Husky first baseman went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Caleb Marquez the Husky DH went 3 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s, he scored one run and he earned a walk. A freshman from St. Cloud Tech High School, Drew Bulson went 1 for 3 with a towering home run for 2 RBI’s and he earned a walk, he was the Husky catcher in game #2. Tate Wallat the Husky third baseman went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice fly and a double for 2 RBI’s. Matt Quade the Husky right fielder had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Paul Steffensen the Huskies left fielder had a stolen base and he scored a run, John Nett the Huskies center fielder earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Lenny Walker had a stolen base as a pinch runner.
The starting pitcher for the Mavericks, Cam Kline was their pitcher of record. He threw 5 innings, he gave up 9 hits, 7 runs, 1 walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Teddy Petersen, he went 3 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Jack Waletich went 2 for 5 with a home run. Ben Livorsi went 1 for 4 with a home run and a sacrifice and Joey Werner went 1 for 5 with a double. Nick Altermatt went 1 for 5 with a home run and Adam Schneider went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Ross Indiecaffer went 2 for 5 with a double and he scored a run and Ty Denzer went 3 for 3 and he scored a run.
MANKATO STATE UNIV. 3 SCSU HUSKIES 2
(Saturday 12:00@ Faber Field)
The Huskies starting pitcher, Trevor Koenig, a lefty from St. Cloud Tech High School started on the mound. He threw 8 innings, he gave up 7 hits, 3 walks and he recorded 9 strikeouts. He did strikeout the side in the 4th inning, after the Mavericks filled the bases. Nick Brauns a junior right hander from Peoria, Arizona threw the final inning in relief, he gave up 1 hit. Four errors really hurt and runners picked off base hurt, despite the strong pitching performance.
The Huskies offense was led by John Nett, the Huskies center fielder. He went 3 for 4 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller the Huskies DH went 1 for 3 and he was hit by a pitch and Tate Wallat the Huskies third baseman went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Matt Quade the Huskies right fielder went 1 for 4 and Max Gamm had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Jake Shusterich the Huskies first baseman earned a walk, Caleb Marquez the Huskies catcher earned a walk and Kyle Rodriquez the Husky shortstop had a sacrifice.
The Mavericks starting pitcher Nick Altermatt threw 5 innings, he gave up 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jack Zigan earned the win, with two innings of relief, he gave up 1 hit, 1 walk and he recorded 1strikeout. Hunter Even earned the save with one inning of relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Their offense was led by Adam Schneider, he went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and Ross Indiecaffer went 3 for 5 and he scored a run. Jack Friedges went
1 for 3 with a double, a sacrifice and he scored a run. Joe Werner went 1 for 4, he earned a walk, scored a run and he had a stolen base. Cam Kline went 1 for 4 and he was hit by a pitch and Ben Livorski earned a pair of walks.
NEXT HUSKY GAME:
Wednesday April 7th
1:30/3:30 DH
Winona State University
@ Faber Field