SCSU Baseball Recap

AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 3 SCSU HUSKIES 2

(Friday March 19th @ Augustana)

The Huskies were defeated by their Conference rivals the Vikings 3-2, with the Vikings scoring one in the bottom of the 8th inning. Their pitcher of record was Koby Bishop, he threw four innings, gave up one hit, he recorded four strikeouts. Tony Lanier earned the save with 2/3 of inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. The Vikings were led on offense by Carter Howell went 2 for 3 and he scored a run and Riley Johnson went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice. Jordan Barth of Rocori High School went 1 for 4 and Jaxon Rosencranz went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Sam Baier went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice and Chris Kuzemka earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI.

The Huskies Matt Osterberg a junior lefty from Coleman, Wisconsin threw 6 innings, he scattered five hits, gave up two runs, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Brauns a junior righty from Peoria, Arizona threw 1/3 of an inning in relief. Mack Larson a senior right hander from Tacoma, Washington threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Parker Savard a sophomore from Hanmer, Ontario went 2 for 3 and he scored a run. Max Gamm a junior from East Ridge High School went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice. Kyle Rodriguez a junior from Issaquah, Washington went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. John Nett a freshman from Appleton, Wisconsin went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Jake Shusterich a senior from Nipomo, California went 1 for 4 and Tyler Schiller a freshman from Hutchinson High School went 1 for 1. Paul Steffenson a junior from Kendal, Arkansas was credited with a RBI. Lenny Walker a senior from Tolleson, Arizona earned a walk and Caleb Marquez a junior from Blue Spring, Missouri earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 4 AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 2

(Saturday March 20th @ Augustana)

The Huskies defeated their Conference rival the Vikings, as they out hit them eight to four and they put up two big runs in the in 8th inning to clinch the win. Fabian Villegas a right handed junior from Goodyear, Arizona started on the mound. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jack Habeck a freshman lefty from Appleton, Wisconsin threw 2 2/3 innings in relief and he recorded two strikeouts to earn the win.

The Huskies offense was led by Jake Shusterich the Huskies first baseman, he went 3 for 4 with a home run for two big RBI’s, he earned a walk, scored a pair of runs, earned a walk and he had a stolen base. John Nett the Huskies center fielder went 2 for 4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. C. J. Breen a infielder from Livonia, Michigan delivered a huge hit as a pinch hitter, he went 1 for 1 for two huge RBI’s. Matt Quade a senior from Paynesville High School went 1 for 4 and Drew Bulson a freshman from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1 for 3. Paul Steffenson the Huskies left fielder, earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Parker Savard a Husky infielder had a stolen base.

The Vikings starting pitcher was Ryan Jared, he threw 7 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tony Lanier was the pitcher of record, he threw 2/3 of an inning and he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Vikings offense was led by Sam Baier, he went 2 for 4, Jordan Barth went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Riley Johnson went 1 for 4 and he scored at run.

AUGSUTANA VIKINGS 2 SCSU HUSKIES 1

(Saturday March 20th @ Augustana)

The Huskies dropped game three in a pitching battle, they actually outhit the Vikings 6-5. Lefty Trevor Koenig a junior from St. Cloud Tech High School started on the mound. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Huskies were led on offense by Matt Quade the Husky right fielder, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Ean VonWald a sophomore from Foley High School went 1 for 2. Paul Steffenson the Huskies left fielder went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. John Nett the Huskies center fielder went 1 for 3 and Max Gamm the Huskies shortstop went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Tate Wallat the Husky third baseman went 1 for 3 and Jake Shusterich the Husky first baseman earned a walk.

The Vikings Starting pitcher Max Steffens threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up 6 hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Parker Hanson threw 1/3 of an inning to earn the save. The Vikings offense was led by Carter Howell, he went 2 for 2 with a double and a sacrifice. Riley Johnson went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Jordan Barth went 1 for 3, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. JT Mix went 1 for 2 and he scored a run.

Upcoming Schedule:

Wednesday March 24th

@ Wayne State Double Header 1:30/3:30