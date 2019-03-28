SCSU Baseball Posts Sweep At Upper Iowa

The St. Cloud State Huskies swept a doubleheader at Upper Iowa Wednesday to improve to 21-3 on the season. Roger Mischke recaps the action.

SCSU HUSKIES 19 UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY PEACOCKS 0

The Huskies pounded out eighteen hits, with their fourth inning being the big one for them. They put up eleven runs in the fourth innings, eight hits two walks and one miscue by the Peacocks. The Huskies also got very good pitching performances from four different hurlers. Lefty Cal Giese a senior from Stevens Point Area High School of Plover, Wisconsin started on the mound. Cal threw fourth very good innings, he gave up just two hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Right hander, Riley Ahern a sophomore from The Academy of Holy Angels threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Zach Siggelkow a senior from St. Anthony Village High School threw on inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty, Zach Iten a junior from Watertown-Mayer High School threw the final inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. The Huskies pitchers combined four a four hitter and they recorded nine strikeouts, just one walk, in a seven inning game, that was called due to the ten run rule.

The Huskies eighteen hits included five doubles and two home run. They had five players with multi-hit ball games, Matthew Meyer, a senior from Sauk Rapids led the way. Matthew had a great game, he went 4 for 6 with a home run and a double for four big RBI’s and he scored three runs. Caeden Harris from Blue Valley High School had a good game, he went 3 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Mitch Mallek from Stevens Point Area Senior High from Plover, Wisconsin went 2 for 4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Ibarra from Liberty High School of Las Vegas, Nevada went 2 for 2 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Toran Shahidi from Ames High School of Iowa went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk for four big RBI’S and he score one run. Jordan Joseph from St. Michael-Albertville High School went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Aaron Hammann from Chaparral High School of Parker, Colorado went 1 for 2 with a home as a pinch hitter. Najee Gaskins of Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona went 2 for 5 and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre High School, earned three walks and he scored two runs. Lenny Walker from Tolleson High School of Arizona earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Butler from Neuqua Valley High School of Illinois went 1 for, Ryan Wesley of Holmen High School of Wisconsin went 1 for 1 and Zch Waltz of Grand Forks Central High School of North Dakota earned a walk.

The Peacocks used five pitchers in a effort to slow down the Huskies, their starting pitcher, Alex Morales was the pitcher of record. Riley Braughton went 2 for 3, AJ Friedrich went 1 for 3 and Hogan Penney went 1 for 3.

GAME #2

SCSU HUSKIES 13 UPPER IOWA UNIV. PEACOCKS 5

The Huskies continue to swing hot bats, as they collected thirteen hits, including a home run and three doubles. This was more than enough support for the Huskies pitching staff. Matthew Osterberg a lefty, from Coleman High School of Wisconsin started on the mound. Matthew threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Shannon Ahern, a lefty from The Academy of Holy Angels of Inver Grove Heights threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Matt Butler a right hander from Neuqua Valley High School of Naperville, Illinois threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Wesely a right hander from Holmen High School of Wisconsin, threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Haskamp a right hander from Sauk Centre High School face one batter, he retired him on a fly ball. The Huskies pitching staff recorded fifteen strikeouts as a staff, that is impressive.

The Huskies had three players with multi-hit games; including senior caption Mitch Mallek. The 6’2” lefty went 3 for 4 with a home run for four big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Najee Gaskins the Huskies center fielder, the junior went 3 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Aaron Hammann, a junior right hander, went 3 for 6 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Mathew Meyer, a right handed veteran, went 1 for 3, he earned three walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Ibarra, a right handed hitter, went 1 for 3 with a RBI and Toran Shahidi, the Huskies catcher earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Lenny Walker, a junior right hander hitter, went 1 for 4, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jordan Joseph, a right hander hitting senior, went 1 for 6 and he scored a run and Caeden Harris a senior right handed hitter earned a walk.

The Peacocks use five pitchers to attempt to slow down the Huskies hot bats. Their starting pitcher, Evan Rice was their pitcher of record. The Peacocks did collect ten hits; led by Tony Saluto, he went 3 for 5 with a double and he scored a run. Zac Cain went 3 for 5 with a double and he scored two runs. AJ. Friedrich went 1 for 5 and Emmit Kulich went 1 for 3 with one RBI and he scored two runs. Kyle Routhieaux went 1 for 4 with two RBI’s.

UPCOMING GAMES FOR THE HUSKIES

Saturday March 30 th

Augustana University Aggies (2 games) (1:30/3:30) @ Faber

Sunday March 31 st

Augustana University Aggies (One Game) (12:00) @ Faber

(Subject to change pending of the field conditions.)

Other Scores from around the NSIC

Minot State College 5 Winona State Univ. 2

Minto State College 5 Winona State Univ. 4

Wayne State College 5 U of Mary 2

Wayne State College 7 U of Mary 6

Northern State Univ. 6 Augustana Univ. 6

Northern State Univ. 13 Augustana Univ. 3

Bemidji State Univ. 6 Concordia of St. Paul 4

Concordia of St. Paul 9 Bemidji State Univ. 1

Southwest Mn. State 13 University of Sioux Falls 4