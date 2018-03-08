SCSU Baseball Falls In Arizona Wednesday

The Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears beat the St. Cloud State baseball team 6-5 Wednesday afternoon in Tucson, Arizona. The Huskies fall to 2-4 on their Arizona road trip and 6-5 overall.

Caeden Harris continued his early-season tear for the Huskies with a three-hit game. The junior transfer from Allen County CC is now batting .487 this season, with 19 hits in 39 at-bats.

The Huskies will wrap up their seven-game Arizona trip with a game against Olivet Nazerene University Thursday morning.