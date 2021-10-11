SCSU Baseball Fall Update

ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES BASEBALL

Red-Black World Series is the best out of seven games and they will all be 9 inning games. The Huskies did start this series at the MAC on Faber Field on Friday 4:00 (September 17th and Saturday (September 18th) with the Red coming out on top in both games.

GAME #4 TUESDAY OCTOBER 12Th

GAME #3 RESULTS

HUSKIES RED 2 HUSKIES BLACK 0

(Thursday October 7th @ Faber)

This a great pitching dual with a some great defense, the Red put up two runs in the top of the seventh inning. John Nett had a big double followed by Max Gamm’s single and stolen base and Drew Bulson’s single. The Red out hit the Black seven to two. The Black collected their hits in the ninth inning. This included a walk and they a double off the fence, that appeared to be a home run briefly. They left runners on 2nd and 3rd to end the game. The Red’s starting pitcher was lefty Luke Tupy, a freshman from New Prague High School, he threw three innings and recorded three strikeouts. Right Tommy Thompson from Chanhassen High School threw three innings, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Ethan Hansen from Buffalo High School closed it out with three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Red’s offense was led by sophomore John Nett from Kimberly High School in Wisconsin, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Senior Max Gamm from Woodbury Hight School went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Sophomore Drew Bulson from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Drew called a great game from his catcher position. Sophomore Mitchell Gumbko from Ada High School of Michigan went 1-for-3. Freshman Matthew Perry from Bay Port High School of Wisconsin went 1-for-3. Junior Parker Savard from Hanmer, Ontario was hit by a pitch twice. Freshman Ethan Navratil from Albany High School earned a walk.

The Black’s starting pitcher, lefty Ryan Duffy is a senior from South St. Paul High School. He threw three innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty Jack Habeck from Appleton East High School of Wisconsin threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Fabian Villegas a senior from Goodyear, Arizona threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, one walk and two runs. Righty Eli Emerson a sophomore from Rocori High School threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Black’s offense was led by Sam Riola a junior from Blaine High School, he went 1-for-4 with a double. Mason Diaz a sophomore from Wheeler High School in Indiana, he went 1 for 3. Tyler Schiller a sophomore from Hutchinson High School earned a walk and he had a stolen base. CJ Breen from Livonia, Michigan earned a walk. Reid Conlee a junior from Blaine High School earned a walk.

SCHEDULE:

Tuesday October 12th

Red and Black Game No. 4 (3:00 @ Faber)

Thursday October 14th Game No. 5 (3:00 @ Faber)

Huskies Baseball announces 2021 Homecoming/Alumni Weekend Schedule

St. Cloud State Baseball looks ahead to an action-packed Homecoming and Alumni Weekend on October 16, celebrating Huskies Athletics and the Huskyland family.

“We are really looking forward to having homecoming back and getting our Husky Baseball alumni and fans together for a fun day of Huskies Athletics!” said head coach Pat Dolan, “I’ll be in my white-out gear for the tailgate party and the big Huskies vs Gophers hockey game! Will you? Let’s Go!”

The week will kick off on Wednesday, October 13, at Beaver Island as they hold “Tending for a Cause” in support of the Huskies Athletics Scholarship Fund. From 5:00-7:00 pm, the taproom at Beaver Island will play host to Huskies Athletics. $1 from each pint sale, $3 from each growler sale and all tips will be donated toward student-athlete success. Word has it Rob “Doc” Swendra will be one of the celebrity bartenders representing SCSU Baseball.

Huskies Baseball Homecoming Schedule – October 16, 2021

1:00 pm – Open House for Huskies student-athlete alumni in Torrey Commons at Halenbeck Hall.

1:30 pm – NEW SCSU Baseball locker room, Nelson Strength and Conditioning Center, and Baseball practice turf facility tour with Coach Dolan and his staff.

2:00 pm – Pizza lunch in Halenbeck Hall during Huskies Volleyball match.

3:00 pm – Homecoming pregame tailgate party with beer garden and Coach Dolan’s famous pulled pork and brats! The first 50 alumni to stop by will receive a FREE Huskies Alumni T-shirt.

5:00 pm – Huskies Men’s Hockey vs University of Minnesota Gophers

Postgame – Country/Rock concert featuring Coyote Wild

COLLEGE FALL BASEBALL HUSKIES vs. THE CYCLONES

ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES 7 ST. CLOUD TECH COM.COLLEGE CYCLONES 6

(Friday October 8th @ Whitney (C2)

The Huskies defeated the Cyclones, they out hit the Cyclones nine to eight with a great deal of good defense by both teams and solid pitching. One big inning for the Huskies, they put up four runs in the sixth inning. Starting pitcher for the Huskies was righty Owen Anderson, a freshman from Hudson High School of Wisconsin. He threw four innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recored five strikeouts. Righty Adam Winkels a sophomore from Albany High School threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Easton Vertz a freshman from Pulaski High School of Wisconsin closed it out with two innings of relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by freshman Brayden Jacobson from Cheyenne High School of West Fargo. He went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Sophomore John Nett from Kimberly High School of Wisconsin went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Sophomore Drew Bulson of St. Cloud Tech went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Sophomore Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Junior Tate Wallat from Federal Way, Washington went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Sophomore Mitchell Gumbko from Ada, Michigan went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Junior Reid Conlee form Blaine High School went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Sophomore Cameron Vollmer from Riverside, California went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Senior CJ Breen from Livonia, Michigan earned a walk. Junior Ean VonWald from Foley High School was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty Christian Lessman a sophomore from New London-Spicer threw two innings. He gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Sam Boysen a sophomore from Rochester John Marshall High threw two innings, he gave up three hits and one run. Righty Jake Avdem a sophomore from Dakota Prairie High School of North Dakota threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two walks, four runs and he recorded a strikeout.

Righty Grady Fuchs a sophomore from Paynesville High School threw three innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Jackson Peter a sophomore from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School. He went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Wessel a sophomore from Paynesville High School went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. John Deschamps a sophomore from Centro High School of Puerto Rico went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Frank Fernandez a sophomore from Keys Gate Charter School of Florida went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Brady Linn a freshman from Rocori High School earned a pair of walks. Joel Torres Rivera a freshman from Puerto Rico, went 2-for-5. Austin Kantala a freshman from Dassel-Cokato High School. went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Ben Kopacz a freshman from Tony High School in Wisconsin, went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE FOR THE CYCLONES:

GREEN and WHITE WOLRD SERIES

Monday October 11th (3:00) Whitney C2

Tuesday October 12th (3:00) Whitney C2

Wednesday October 13th (3:00) Whitney C2