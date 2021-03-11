SCSU Baseball Downs Bemidji State

SCSU HUSKIES 15 BEMIDJI BEAVERS 3 (7 Innings)

The Huskies were running on all cylinders last night as they defeated their rivals the Bemidji Beavers. They pounded out seventeen hits, including two home runs, a pair of triples and two doubles. They had good performances by three right handers on the mound, they combined with ten strikeouts and scattering six hits. The Huskies did put eight runs on the board in the second inning to give them a strong lead.

The Huskies Tommy Thompson, a freshman from Chanhassen High School started on the mound, he threw two innings, gave up a pair of hits and recorded five strikeouts. Mack Larson, senior from Tacoma, Washington threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Bradley a junior from Lake Stevens, Washington threw two innings, he gave up one hit, a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by the former Bulldog from Paynesville High School, Matt Quade. He went 3 for 3 with a home run and a triple for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Rodriquez à junior transfer from Everett Community College went 4 for 4 with a triple and a double for three RBI’s and he scored three runs. Tate Wallat a freshman from also from Everett Community College went 2 for 4 with a triple for thee RBI’s and he scored a run. John Nett a freshman out of Kimberly High School of Appleton, Wisconsin went 1 for 3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and scored two runs. Paul Steffenson a junior from Kenai Central High School out of Kenai, Arkansas went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Lenny Walker a senior from Tolleson Union High School out of Arizona went 1 for 3 with a double, he had a stolen base, earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Caleb Marquez a junior from Blue Springs High School out of Missouri went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Shusterich a senior from Arroyo Grande High School out of Nipomo, California went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller a freshman from Hutchinson High School went 1 for-2 and Reid Conlee a sophomore from Blaine High School went 1 for 1. Drew Bulson a freshman from St. Cloud Tech scored a run, Max Gamm a junior from East Ridge High School was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and C. J. Breen a junior from Divine Child High School out of Livonia, Missouri earned a walk.

The Beavers starting and pitcher of record was Levi Arnold. He threw two innings, gave up six hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. They did collect six hits; by Parker Borg, he went 1 for 4 with a double and Zach Listiak went 1 for 2 with a double. Tom Keohen went 2 for 3 and Micheal O’Malley went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 1 for 2 and he scored a pair of runs and Owen Anderson was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk.

Upcoming Schedule:

SCSU HUSKIES @ AUGUSTANA UNIVIVERSITY

March 20th Two Games 1:30/3:30

March 21st One Game 12:00