SCSU Baseball Coach Pat Dolan [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State baseball team beat the snow and wrapped up its "Fall World Series" last week at Joe Faber Field. The series is a way for new players to showcase their skills, while established players get some much-needed competition.

SCSU head coach Pat Dolan joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Tuesday to discuss the fall classic, MLB's World Series between Tampa Bay and Los Angeles, former pitcher Nick Anderson (who now plays for the Rays), the fall baseball season he helped put together for high school kids, upcoming leagues and scrimmages in the Husky Dome and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.