SCSU Baseball Coach Pat Dolan [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State University baseball team had its season abruptly shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Huskies played just 14 of their 50+ originally scheduled games.

Head coach Pat Dolan joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday to discuss his players currently participating in the Northwoods League, how he has been keeping his arm fresh during the time off and the upcoming Starz of Tomorrow baseball camps.

