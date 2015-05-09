SCSU Baseball Advances To NSIC Championship

SOUIX FALLS, S.D. -- The #1-ranked St. Cloud State baseball team shut out Augustana 5-0 on Friday to advance to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship game.

Huskies starter Garrett Harrison pitched a complete game shut-out, allowing only six hits while striking out nine in nine innings of work to improve his record to 8-0 on the season.

The top of the SCSU lineup played well, with leadoff hitter Eric Loxtercamp going 3-for-5 with a run scored and second batter Brandon Arnold driving in two runs on two hits -- including his first home run of the season.

With the win, the Huskies improve to 50-3 on the season -- the first time in school history the team has won 50 games in a season.

The Huskies will play in the NSIC championship game today (Saturday) at noon in Souix Falls.