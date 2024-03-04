Central MN Junior College Baseball Results

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS

ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE RAMS

CENTRAL LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

BRAINERD RAIDERS MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE

FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS

RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

FRIDAY MARCH 2nd (Holman Stadium, Vero Beach, Florida)

Game #1 SCTCC CYCLONES 9 CHESAPEAKE SKIP JACKS 5

The Cyclones out hit the Skip Jacks six to four and they took advantage of five walks that they earned and seven Skip Jack errors. Righty sophomore Cayden Hansen from Willmar High School started on the mound for the Cyclones. He threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Carson Kullhem from Aitkin High School threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded a strikeout. Righty freshman Sam Nistler from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw the final two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo, he went 2- for-2 with a home run, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Kinnick Christensen from State Center, IA went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo High School went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Blaine Fischer from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla from Monticello High School was hit by a pitch he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Landen Janzen from Aitkin High School was credited for a RBI. Alejandro Diaz from Sapulpa, Oklahoma earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Ince from Aitkin High School had a stolen base. The Skip Jacks starting pitcher Brandon Brown threw four innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts, he was pitcher of record. Chase Meyer threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three runs and two walks. The Skip Jacks offense was led by Coleson Stoltzfus, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Tanner Young went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Billy Froelich went 1- for-2 and he scored a run and William Collison earned a walk and he scored a run.

GAME #2 CHESAPEAKE SKIP JACKS 4 SCTCC 3

The Skip Jacks were actually out hit by the Cyclones seven to five, Caleb Fischer started on the mound for the Skip Jacks, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Robbins closed it out with 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout. The Skip Jacks offense was led by Chase Hubbard, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Evan Bruder went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Wallace went 1- for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Matt Fuller earned a walk. Jaxon Monroney was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk, James Evan was credited for a RBI and Sam Schaefer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. The Cyclones starting pitcher was lefty, freshman Hayden Frank from St. Michael High School, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty, freshman Elian Mezquita, threw two innings, he gave up three hits two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by Catcher Blaine Fischer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Shortstop Brock Woitalla went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Second baseman Jake Ince went 2-for-4 with a triple and scored a run. Left fielder, Will VanBeck, from BelgradeBrooten-Elrosa went 1-for-3, DH Alejandro Diaz earned a walk and he was credited for RBI. Right fielder Sam Holthaus earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and First baseman Landen Janzen earned a walk.

SATURDAY MARCH 2ND (Vero Beach, Florida)

Game No. #1 LAKE COUNTY LANCERS 5 SCTCC 3

The Cyclones were out by the Lancers ten to six, they put up two big runs in the sixth and an additional run in the seventh. Brendan Whalen started on the mound for the Lancers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Isiah Terrell threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan O’Toole led the Lancers on offense, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Evan Spenk went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Braydon Gibour went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Abe Kapinos went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Caden earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. The Cyclones starting pitcher Righty freshman Terrance Moody threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area High School threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter. Lefty Caron Reeve sophomore from Plainview, Mn gave up four hits and two runs, he was the pitcher of record. Righty sophomore Will VanBeck from BBE Hight School, closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was right fielder Cayden Hansen, he went 2-for-2, he earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Shortstop Brock Woitala went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he earned a walk and DH Alejandro Diaz had a sacrifice fly and was credited for two RBIs. Center fielder Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3 and third baseman Kinnick Christainsen went 1-for-4 and second baseman Jake Ince scored a run.

Game No. #2 LAKE COUNTY LANCERS 7 SCTCC 3

The Cyclones were out hit by the Lancers nine to seven and they collected six walks, the Lancers put up a pair of runs in the first, third and the fifth innings. Logan Papelam started on the mound for the Lancers. he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Joe Mrouriec closed it out with 2/3 of relief, he recorded a strikeout. The Lancers were led on offense by Clint Cerna, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Abe Kapinos went 1- for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Oscar Calhoun went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Joe Mrowiec went 1-for3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Righty sophomore Cole Fuchs from Rocori High School. He threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Evan Acheson from Rocori High School threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty freshman Asher Giese from Burnsville High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. The Cyclones offense was led by Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo High School, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids High School went 1-for-3, with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla from Monticello High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kinnick Christiansen from State Center, Iowa went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Alejandro Diaz from Sapulpa, Okalhomia went 1-for-4. Blaine Fischer from BBE High School went 1-for-3, with a walk and Cayden Hansen from Willmar High School earned a walk. Sunday March 3rd (Vero Beach, Florida)

Game #1 SCTCC 6 DELTA COLLGE PIONEERS 4

The Cyclones out hit the Pioneers eight to seven, including a pair of doubles and and the Pioneers issued ten walks. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Righty sophomore Brooks Asche from MACCRAY HIGH SCHOOl. he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo High School threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Carson Kullhem from Aitkin High School threw two innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by Left Fielder Terrance Moody, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. First baseman Landon Janzen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and DH Brock Woitalla went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Center fielder Max Reis went 2-for-2, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Shortstop Elian Mezquita went 1-for-2, he earned a walk ad he scored a run. Second baseman Cayden Hansen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Third baseman Alejandro Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Right fielder Will Van Beck earned three walks and he had a stolen base. The starting pitcher for the Pioneers was Gavin Malenfont, he threw 2 2//3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Konner Blockner threw 1 1/3 innings, he issued two walks and was pitcher of record. The Pioneers offense was led by Peyton Hammond, he went 1- for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Layke Hornung went 1-for4 for a RBI and he scored a run. David Walsh went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Colby Corlew went 1-for-4 for a RBI.

Game: #2 SCTCC 16 DELTA COLLEGE PIONEERS 5

The Cyclones out hit the Pioneers sixteen to five, including three doubles and five triples. They had two big innings, they put up four runs in the second and seven in the fifth inning.The Cyclones starting pitcher was Righty sophomore Brock Woitalla, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Elian Mezquita threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty sophomore Aiden Motte threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Truman Toenjes from St. Cloud Tech High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Cyclones shortstop Cayden Hansen had a big game, he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Second baseman Jake Ince from Aitkin High School went 3-for-4. With two triples and a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Left fielder Will VanBeck went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Pitcher Brock Woitala went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Centerfielder Hayden Frank from St. Michael-Albertville High School went 1-for-1 with a triple for two RBIs and First baseman Landon Janzen went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Catcher Reece Berberich from Thompson, North Dakota went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Center fielder Max Reis from Beatrice, Nebraska went 1- for-2 with a triple, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Third baseman Kinnick Christensen went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and left fielder Terrance Moody went 1-for-1 with a double. Right fielder Cody Leither from Kimball Area High School earned a walk and he scored a run. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Cameron Gross, he threw two innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he recored one strikeout. Bryson Luth threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Mason Mellott, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Landon Sella went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Colby Corlew went 1-for-2 with a double and Peyton Hammond went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored two runs.

Sunday March 3 (Russ Matt Tournament in Florida)

Game #1 SCHOOL CRAFT OCELOTS 5 ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 4

The Legends were out hit six to four, but a couple of mis-plays by the Legends really gave the Ocelots a great deal of support. The Ocelots starting pitcher was Austin Smulenski, he threw 3 2/3 to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Bryan Tuttle, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Owen Elsey went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Thoming went 1- for-4 for a RBI. The starting pitcher for the Legends was righty sophomore Lucas Burgum from Mandan, ND. He threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Jalen Vorpahl threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hits, three walks, one run and he recorded five strikeouts, Jalen was the pitcher of record. The Legends offense was led by Levi Lampert from Upsala High School, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett from Foley High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Brady Goebel from Albany High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Hendricks from Sartell-St. Stephen High School was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaden Drill from Courtland, Mn went 1-for-3, Carter Ruschmeier from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School had a sacrifice bunt and Maddox Mortenson from Courtland, Mn. Had a stolen base and he scored a run.

GAME #2 SCHOOL CRAFT OCELOTS 8 ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 3

The Legends were out hit ten to six and the Ocelots had a pair of big innings with three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth innings. The starting pitcher for the Ocelots was Phillip Miller, he threw four innings to earn the win. he gave up just two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Abel Gutierrez threw three innings in relief to close it out. He gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. The Ocelots offense was led by Bryan Tuttle, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored two runs. Mason Malysz went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and Dominic Westfall went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tashaun Eatmon went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Owen Eley went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Tyler Allis went 1- for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. The Legends starting pitcher was lefty sophomore Kai Mayfield from Beatrice, Nebraska threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty freshman Tori Helget from Springfield High School threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and three walks. Righty, freshman Brady Snell from Montevideo High School, threw 1/3 of an inning. The Legends offense was led by right fielder Levi Lampert, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. DH Chuck Hackett went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. First baseman Brady Goebel went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Left fielder Jasper Ortiz Aponte from Albinito, Puerto Rico went 1-for-2, he earned walk and he scored a run. Second baseman Carter Ruschmeier went 1-for-3 and Tori Helget scored a run.

Monday February 26th

Game No. 1 CONCORDIA COBBLERS JV 8 MN. STATE COL. FF SPARTANS 5

The Spartans were out hit nine to six and the Cobblers had one six runs inning. The Spartans starting pitcher was Righty, freshman Carter Spangler from Ashby High School. He threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, and he recorded four strikeouts, he was the pitcher of record. Righty, freshman from Rothsay High School Peyton Christensen threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by Eoghan Fischer from Richmond, he went 2-for4 for a RBI. Isaac Hamann from Wadena/Deer Creek High School went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Conner Davis from Wadena/Deer Creek High School went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Tyson Barthel from Wadena/Deer Creek High School went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Kruger from Barnesville High School earned a trio of walks and he was credited for a RBI. Carson Bevil from Fargo, ND earned a pair of walks and Logan Pulju from Perham High School earned a walk and he scored a run.

NO REPORT ON the CONCORDIA JV COBBLERS

Game No. 2 MN. STATE COL. FF SPARTANS 8 CONCORDIA COBBLERS JV 4

The Spartans out hit the Cobblers ten to five, with one big inning, they put up four runs in the second inning. Lefty freshman Isaac Hamann started on the mound for the Spartans, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts to earn the win. Righty freshman Eli Stevens threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Spartans offense was led by sophomore Eoghan Fischer went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Freshman Brett Lauren from Winnipeg, Canada went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Sophomore Ben Monson from Solon Springs, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Freshman Carson Bevill went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Isaac Hamann went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Sophomore Logan Pulju went 2-for-5, Freshman Connor Davis earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Spengler scored a run and Freshman Evan Lunde from Wadena/Deer Creek High School scored a run.

SCHEDULE OF GAMES:

Monday March 4th ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS vs. PENN STATE (8:00) (All Games at Vero Beach, Florida

Tuesday March 5th SCTCC CYCLONES vs. HENRY FORD COLLEGE (12:00) SCTCC CYCLONES vs. PENN STATE MONT ALTO (3:00) ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS vs. VERMILION (11:30)

Wednesday March 6th SCTCC CYCLONES vs. PENN STATE GREATER ALLEGHENY (12:00) SCTCC CYCLONES vs. PENN STATE GREATE ALLEGHENY (3:00)

Thursday March 7th RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS vs. MESABI RANGE (9:00) RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS vs. North Dakota State College of Science (12:45) (Russ Matt Tournament, Auburndale, Florida