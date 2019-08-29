Schoop Smacks Two Home Runs To Lead Twins Over Sox

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2 Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Twins have now won four straight games to improve to 81-51 on the season.

Jonathan Schoop powered the Twins' win with a pair of home runs, a three-run shot in the second inning and a solo shot in the eighth. Mitch Garver added a two-run home run for Minnesota in the eighth inning to cap the scoring.

Jake Odorizzi tossed six innings for the Twins, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight Sox to earn his 14th win of the season.

The Twins will wrap up their series with Chicago Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 on WJON.