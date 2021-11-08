The Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team defeated Alexandria 3 games to 1 to advance to the Class 3-A state tournament Saturday. Scores Saturday were 25-22, 13-25, 25-18, and 25-22. The Storm will play 2nd seeded Kasson-Mantorville at 7pm Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in the Class 3-A State Tournament quarterfinals. The Storm are unseeded in this tournament.

Class 3-A Tournament Quarterfinals:

#1 Marshall vs. St. Paul Highland Park, 5pm

#4 Monticello vs. #5 Grand Rapids, 5pm

#2 Kasson-Mantorville vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7pm

#3 New Prague vs. Chisago Lakes, 7pm