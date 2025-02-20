Sauk Rapids-Rice Boys Hockey Falls in Section Playoffs

The Sauk Rapids-Rice boys hockey team lost 8-3 at Pine City in the Section 5A quarterfinals Wednesday night. Pine City is the #4 seed in the section while the Storm are the #5 seed. Pine City advances to play at top seeded Monticello Saturday at 7 pm.

Boys Basketball:

Apollo 73, Tech 58

(Apollo was led by De'Anthony Sells with18 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks, Jaylen Ashfeld had 18 points, 3 rebounds and 4 steals, Trevor Terfehr had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, and Jonah Laumeyer added 16 points and 7 rebounds).

Thursday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Detroit Lakes at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7:15, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM

Alexandria at Sartell-St. Stephen

Tech at ROCORI

Willmar at Apollo

Cathedral at Albany

Becker at Monticello

Maple Lake at Paynesville

ACGC at Holdingford

Kimball at Eden Valley-Watkins

Royalton at BBE

Foley at Pierz

Mora at Little Falls

Pequot Lakes at Milaca

Spectrum at Big Lake

Rockford at Litchfield

Girls Basketball:

Mora at Cathedral

Holdingford at Milaca

Melrose at Kimball

Litchfield at Rockford

St. John's Prep at Mille Lacs

Foley at Sauk Centre