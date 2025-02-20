Sauk Rapids-Rice Boys Hockey Falls in Section Playoffs
The Sauk Rapids-Rice boys hockey team lost 8-3 at Pine City in the Section 5A quarterfinals Wednesday night. Pine City is the #4 seed in the section while the Storm are the #5 seed. Pine City advances to play at top seeded Monticello Saturday at 7 pm.
Boys Basketball:
Apollo 73, Tech 58
(Apollo was led by De'Anthony Sells with18 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks, Jaylen Ashfeld had 18 points, 3 rebounds and 4 steals, Trevor Terfehr had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, and Jonah Laumeyer added 16 points and 7 rebounds).
Thursday's Schedule:
Boys Basketball:
Detroit Lakes at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7:15, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM
Alexandria at Sartell-St. Stephen
Tech at ROCORI
Willmar at Apollo
Cathedral at Albany
Becker at Monticello
Maple Lake at Paynesville
ACGC at Holdingford
Kimball at Eden Valley-Watkins
Royalton at BBE
Foley at Pierz
Mora at Little Falls
Pequot Lakes at Milaca
Spectrum at Big Lake
Rockford at Litchfield
Girls Basketball:
Mora at Cathedral
Holdingford at Milaca
Melrose at Kimball
Litchfield at Rockford
St. John's Prep at Mille Lacs
Foley at Sauk Centre