Sauk Rapids’ Hudson Omoke Had A Game For The Ages Friday

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm may have fallen 28-25 at St. Francis on Friday for their first loss of the season, but the memorable game still provided plenty of highlights for the Storm.

Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Hudson Omoke had a night to remember. First, Omoke picked off a pass from Fighting Saints quarterback Jaxon Skogquist in the first quarter, which led to a Storm touchdown on offense and a 7-0 lead. Omoke skied above the St. Francis wideout and simply snatched the ball out of midair with a very nice play.

In the second quarter Omoke picked off another pass with the Fighting Saints in Storm territory, preventing a score and keeping the game tied at seven at the half. The ball bounced off the hands of Storm defender Braydn Kost and into the waiting hands of Omoke.

Omoke cut the Fighting Saints lead to 21-13 with a 63 yard touchdown pass to senior Max Loesch with 4:09 left in the third quarter. Omoke caught a quick pass from quarterback Keegan Patterson before hitting Loesch in stride for the long trick play touchdown.

After finishing the first half with three catches for 30 yards, Omoke went off for six catches and 83 yards in the second half including a 13 yard touchdown grab that made the score 21-19 in favor of St. Francis.

Omoke ended the night with nine catches for 113 yards and a touchdown, was 1-1 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown and defensively had two interceptions. He entered the game with six catches for 82 yards on the season.

There were many notable performances in the matchup between top-ten ranked teams. Patterson finished with nearly 300 passing yards and at one point in the second half completed 15 of 16 passes to help lead the Storm's comeback.

Shaun Walrath added 133 total yards in an expanded role with starting running back Broden Flakne sidelined due to injury and Travis Biery led the defense with nine total tackles and a forced fumble.

The Storm will host Moorhead on Friday night in Sauk Rapids. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.