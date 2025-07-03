TOWN BALL BASEBALL ROUND UP

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 12 PRINCETON PANTHERS 2

(TUESDAY JULY 1st)

The Cyclones defeated their foe the Panthers, they out hit them thirteen to zero, they put up three runs in the first and second innings and six in the fourth inning. Ethan Swanson threw three innings, he gave up two walks and he had three strikeouts. Noah Jensen threw one inning, he gave up two walks and had a strikeout. Owen Arndt threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw 1 2/3 innings, he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for four RBIs and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Noah Jensen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Terrance Moody went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Vincent Murn went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Owen Arndt went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Hemker went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs, Shea Koster went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Dom Mathies was hit by a pitch.

For the Panthers Damon Rademacher threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eleven runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Luke Hallbeck threw three innings, he had a strikeout. Wyatt Petron had a RBI and two walks and Damon Rademacher had a RBI and a walk. Gehrig Schiffler had two walks and he scored a run and Jake Carlson was hit by a pitch. Cameron Jensen had a walk and Cedric Moreno had a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 10 ALBERTVILLLE ANGLERS 6

(Wednesday July 2nd)

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Anglers, they out hit them ten to seven, Preston Schlegel threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts.Ty Carper threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Jake Carper threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Will Kranz went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored two run and Collin Skaug went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases, one walk and he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Callan Henkemeyer had a walk and he scored a two runs and Preston Schlegel went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Bryan McCallum had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs, Adam Smith and Josh Tapio each had a walk.

For Albertville Finley Greenlund threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Dinkel threw one inning and K. Hayden threw one inning, he gave up a hit, two runs and two walks. E. Knutson threw one inning, gave up four hits, four runs and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by J. Schlueter went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs. Finley Greenlund, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Knutson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Tommy Schaupp went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Nick Dinkel went 1-for-4 with a walk and Derek Cagle had two walks and he scored a run. I. Brand and Kurt Lekatz both had a walk and Joe Rathman scored a run.

HOWARD LAKE LAKERS 5 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3

(Wednesday July 2nd)

The Lakers defeated the foe the Brewers, they out hit them eight to seven, Colton Long threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Jared Koch threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts. Steve Heber threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and two walks. Bennett Anderson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jared Koch, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Garrett Zander had a RBI and he scored a run. Bennett Anderson went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Cole Macziewski had a RBI. Zach Kuefler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Colton Long went 1-for-4. Steve Heber went 1-for-4, Noah Bush and Mitch Bauman both had a walk and Owen Loge scored a run.

For the Brewers Tyler Stang threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw two innings, he gave up three hits and he had three strikeouts. Derrik Orth threw one inning, he retired three batters.

Their offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 2-for-4- with a home run for two RBIs. Tyler Stang went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, walk and he scored a run. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and JT Harren went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he had two walks. Cade Stang went 1-for-3 with a walk, Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-4 and Luke Schmidt was hit by a pitch.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 8 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0

(Wednesday July 2nd)

The Polecats defeated the league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them sixteen to five, including five doubles. Tanner Eckhart threw four innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded seven strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he had four strikeouts. Nick Anderson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Eric Bello, he went 4-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brock Holthaus went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Caden King went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-5 with a double. Cole Bovee had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk, Keenan Macek went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Braydon Hanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Jason Axelberg went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

For Clear Lake B. Brown threw seven innings, he gave up sixteen hits, eight runs, three walks, and he had two strikeouts. Matt Korte threw one inning, had two strikeouts. Caleb Leintz went 2-for-4, Matt Korte, B. Brown and Jordan Golombiecki all went 1-for-4.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5

(Wednesday July 2nd)

The Springers defeated their league foe the Stone Poneys, they out hit them thirteen to eight, including three doubles and a grand slam. A grand slam in the top of the fifth, put the Springers in the lead and they didn’t look back. Veteran righty Zach Femrite threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Paul Dorr threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by St. Cloud State graduate Drew Bulson went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a double for four RBIs and a walk. Brady Schafer went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI, walk and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jeron Terres went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly, for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-for4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 1-for-5 with a walk and he scored a run and Mason Primus had a RBI.

For the Stone Poneys Landon Fish threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Jaylen Vorpahl threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw two innings, he gave up four hits and four runs.

Their offense was led by Carter Stustman, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brayden Simones had a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Jeff Amann went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Jaylen Vorpahl went 2-for-4 and Josh Tinklenberg went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Brayden Dykhuizen went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Austin Lahr went 1-for-3 he was hit by a pitch and he scored, Jordan Fish had a walk and he scored a run two runs and Charlie McBain was hit by a pitch.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS2WATKINS CLIPPERS0

(Wednesday July 2nd)

The Martins defeated their foe the Clippers, they each had seven hits, and the Martins collected five doubles. Brady Goebel threw nine innings, he gave up seven hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kyle Lieser went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 with a double. Carter Thelen and Nolan Reuter both went 1-for-3 with a double and both scored a run. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4, Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 and Zach Moritz had a walk.

For the Clippers Dustin Kramer threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Kevin Kramer, Landon Neiman, Carson Geislinger and Heath Kramer all went 1-for-4. Brandan Ashton went 1-for-3 with a walk, Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Caden Neiman went 1-for-2.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 4 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 2

(Wednesday July 2nd)

The Joes defeated their foe the Gussies, they out hit them ten to six, including a big home run. Jonah Schneider three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Josh Wood threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he had five strikeouts. Blake Kilanowski threw one innings, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by Hunter Blommer went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Tanner Blommer went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and a walk. Tanner Staller went 2-for-4 and he scored a ru and Ben Alvord went 2-for-3. Willie Willats went 1-for-1 and Blake Kilanowski went 1-for-4. Lukas Nyberg went 1-for-4, John Bzdok had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Sam Schneider had a walk.

Nevin Bloom threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, and Everett York threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Ethan Linbloom threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Al Schmidt, he went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jared Laudenbach went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, Paul Meyer went 1-for-4. Zach Meyer had a RBI, Nate Green went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and Aaron Fruth was hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 5 REGAL EAGLES 2

(Wednesday July 2nd)

The Pirates defeated their league rivals the Eagles, They out hit them nine to six, Sam Oehrlein threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Grady Fuchs threw two innings, he gave up one run and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Sam Oehrlein went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Reed Johnson went 2-for-3, with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Spencer Eisenbraun had a RBI and Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-3 with a walk. Eric Paulson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Grayson Fuchs had a walk and he scored a run and Drew Tangen scored a run.

Jordan Wosmek threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Shane Rademacher threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts and Gabe Rohman threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Knutson, he went 3-for-4 with a double, three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nate Meyer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Josh Beier went 2-for-3 and Aden Andresen had a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 4 WEST FARGO 1

(Tuesday July 1st)

The Brewers defeated their cross-town rivals West Fargo, they out hit them six to five, including one huge home run. Elias Harris threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he had two strikeouts. Zach Lamont threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he had one strikeout. Ryan Froemke threw one inning, had a strikeout and Braxton hoard threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Adam Leitinger went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Anthony Villanueva went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Dustin Mertz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Caden Headlee had a walk and a RBI, C. Clemenson went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Jackson Glienke went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

J. Gustafson threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. T. Herrmann went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and T. Huser went 2-for-4 with two doubles. H. Dinger went 1-for-3, L. Zinc went 1-for-4, C. Leshovsky had a walk and R. Camerillo was hit by a pitch.