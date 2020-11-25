Saturday’s Gophers/Wisconsin Game Cancelled

For the first time since 1906 there will not be a football game between Minnesota and Wisconsin. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled due to a COVID outbreak among the Gopher football team.

The cancellation means Wisconsin will not be eligible to win the Big Ten West title due to an insufficient number of games played this season. The Badgers previously had two games cancelled due to their own COVID outbreak.

The Gophers, meanwhile, are just 2-3 on the season and are next scheduled to play #8 Northwestern on December 5th.