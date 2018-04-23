Sartell’s John Ross Named Region 8AA Executive Secretary [AUDIO]

Sartell-St. Stephen Middle School Activities Director John Ross has been named as the Region 8AA Executive Director. John will handle all scheduling and organizing of Region 8AA tournaments for the North and West regions for high school sports going forward. He replaces Dave Harris of Alexandria who held the position for the past 42 years. Listen to my conversation with John Ross below.

(Photo: Sartell School District)

Ross has been employed at Sartell-St. Stephen for the past 26 years which includes head football coach for 17 years, high school Athletic Director for 11 years and numerous years as assistant boys basketball and baseball coach.