Sartell Wins Again in VFW State Tourney

Sartell defeated Maple Grove 13-3 today in Austin in their 2nd game at the VFW State Tournament in Austin, Minnesota. Wesley Johnson threw 5 2/3 innings with 6 hits and 3 runs allowed with 4 strikeouts to get the win. Sartell was led at the plate by Tory Lund with 3 of the team's 10 hits. Sartell is 2-0 in the tournament.

Get our free mobile app

Sartell's next game will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday. St. Cloud is playing Austin today at 1:30 in an elimination game.