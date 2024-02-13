Sartell-St. Stephen High School Unveils New Hall Of Fame

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell-St. Stephen High School has unveiled its new dedicated Athletic Hall of Fame. The new Hall of Fame has been in the works for over a year and was made possible thanks to an almost $15,000 donation from the All Sports Booster Club.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The school had people in the Hall of Fame but didn't have a dedicated space in the school for it until now. Activities Director Bruce Thompson says their hope is the Hall of Fame will be a sense of pride for the community as well as students:

"Now our hope is that when they walk down that main hallway where we have the gym, the pool, and our weight room that they'll be able to walk down there and again sense of pride and again to showcase really the amazing past athletes who have made their mark at Sartell High School and then hopefully inspire our current students to want to be up there."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

He says they currently have 50 individual athletes in the hall but that could change going forward:

"In the past it was you had to be a multi-sport athlete and we talked with our committee that as times change and more individuals focus on one or two sports that we'd review our criteria, as well as potentially teams. We've had some really great teams win state tournaments or win conference and so potentially in the future looking at would a full team get put in because its sometimes really challenging to pick one athlete."

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Thompson says the school's plan is to elect about 10 members to the Hall of Fame every four years. In addition to the dedicated space, the school updated the Hall of Fame plaques for all the existing members.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

10 Things You'll Find Stuck Under Your Shoe At The Benton County Fair

10 Things You'll See at Every Small Town Summer Festival in Minnesota