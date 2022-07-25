Sartell Legion Baseball Headed To State Tournament

The Sartell Legion Post 277 baseball team is headed to the State Tournament after winning the District 12 sub-state championship on Friday. Sartell topped Cold Spring 11-2 in the deciding game.

Sartell went 4-1 in the sub-state tournament, defeating the St. Cloud 76ers 13-0, the St. Cloud Chutes 6-2 and Cold Spring 5-3 before falling to last year's sub-state 12 champion Foley 4-2.

Foley's 3-1 loss to Cold Spring set up the championship game, which Sartell won handily.

The state tournament is set to begin on Thursday in Burnsville, Prior Lake and Shakopee. The Sabres will open pool play at 10:30 a.m. with their opponent yet to be determined.

Sartell is also scheduled for games at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 3:00 p.m. on Friday.