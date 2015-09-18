Sartell Hangs On For Homecoming Over ROCORI [VIDEO]

Sartell Sabres 28, ROCORI Spartans 21

SARTELL --The game was 28-7 at halftime. The Sabres drove downfield in the third quarter, taking a lot of time off the clock. But they were unable to score.

ROCORI started to make things interesting late in the 3rd quarter when Nick Warne scored on a 3 yard touchdown run to make it 14-28. And that is how the third quarter ended on Warne's touchdown.

The fourth quarter was even more exciting. ROCORI was the first team to score in the quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run by Warne to make the score even closer at 21-28.

Defenses for both teams stepping up with Rocori holding Sartell since the beginning of the 2nd half. And for Sartell their defense stepped up big when they stopped Warne on a 4th and goal on the 1 yard line to seal the win late in the fourth quarter.

ROCORI's quaterback Connor Schoborg finished the game 20-32 for 238 yards. Warne finished with 19 carries for 84 yards and 3 touchdowns. Also wide receiver Derek Thompson finished with 8 catches for 138 yards. ROCORI drops to 3-2 on the season.

Sartell's quaterback Chris Belling finished the game 9-20 for 175 yards with 2 touchdowns and one interception. And running back John Schmidt finished with 24 carries for 153 yards and 1 touchdown. Sartell moves to 1-4 on the season.

Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON