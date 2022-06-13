Sartell Baseball To Play Tuesday in St. Paul in State Tourney

The State Baseball tournament pairings have been announced. Sartell-St. Stephen baseball will play 2nd seeded Stillwater at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at CHS Field in St. Paul. The 14-10 Sabres are unseeded in the tournament. Sartell ran the table in the Section 8-4-A tournament going 4-0 as the #6 seed.

Class AAAA Schedule: (Games at CHS Field)

#1 Farmington vs. Park High School, 10am

#5 St. Louis Park vs. #4 Maple Grove, 1pm

#2 Stillwater vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30pm

#3 Andover vs. Chanhassen, 7:30pm

Class AA Schedule: (Games at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud)

#1 Fairmont vs. Sibley East, 10am

#5 Rochester Lourdes vs. #4 Wadena-Deer Creek, 12:30pm

#2 Watertown-Mayer vs. St. Agnes, 3pm

#3 Marshall School, Duluth vs. Roseau, 5:30pm