Sartell Baseball Loses Tight Game at State

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team lost 6-5 to 2nd seeded Stillwater Tuesday night at CHS Field in St. Paul in the Class 4-A state tournament quarterfinals. The Sabres scored 3 1st inning runs only to see Stillwater respond with 6 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. Sartell scored 1 run in the 3rd inning and 1 in the 6th inning.

Get our free mobile app

Austin Henrichs went 2-4 with a run scored and 1 RBI and Gavan Schulte went 2-4 with 1 RBI for Sartell. Wesley Johnson threw all 6 innings for Sartell with 6 hits and 5 earned runs allowed. The Sabres out hit the Ponies 8-6.

The Sabres are 14-11 and will play in the consolation semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis against Andover. Andover lost to Chanhassen 14-0 Tuesday night.