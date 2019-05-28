Saint Cloud Stunned in Opener

ROCHESTER -- The Saint Cloud Rox opened their 2019 season, getting stunned by the Rochester Honkers 7-5 at Mayo Field.

Down by one in the top of the 3rd, Saint Cloud's Andrew Garcia blasted the first home run of the season to tie the game 1-1. The comeback fell short when Rochester put up two more runs in the 8th inning to secure the 7-5 victory.

The Rox, who are now 0-1, will play game two of this two game series against the Rochester Honkers Wednesday. You can here that game on 1390 Granite City Sports. Pre-game show begins at 12:05.