Sabres Top Wild In Shootout Tuesday

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in a game decided in the shootout Tuesday night. The Wild, now winless in its three games since the All Star break, fall to 26-22-5 on the season with the loss.

Evan Rodrigues' power play goal at 4:31 was the opening period's only goal, giving Buffalo a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon tied the game at 6:29 of the second period with his ninth goal of the season, but Buffalo responded with a C.J. Smith goal just 1:03 later. The Sabres re-took the lead at 11:33 on a Rasmus Dahlin power play goal.

Spurgeon came through again for Minnesota at 13:43, followed by a game-tying goal from Charlie Coyle at 17:05 of the second.

The Wild needed a hero after Sam Reinhart scored at 6:25 of the third period to give the Sabres a 4-3 lead, and found one in Zach Parise, whose 21st goal of the season tied the game with just 1:37 left in the third period.

The Sabres would get the last laugh, with Reinhart scoring the only goal of the shootout.

Minnesota will try to bounce back at home Thursday when they host the Edmonton Oilers at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.