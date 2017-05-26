Sabres Top Storm- Prep Sports Scoreboard

The Sartell Sabres topped Sauk Rapids-Rice 9-1 Thursday night at Bob Cross Field. The Sabres jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, then scored five more runs in the top of the fourth.

Riley Hartwig pitched a complete game for Sartell, and Brandon Walz had a three-hit night in the win for Sartell.

ELSEWHERE:

Tech 4, Apollo 2

Rocori 10, Monticello 0

PLAYOFFS

Cathedral 3, Holdingford 0

SOFTBALL

Tech 12, Brainerd 9 (9)

Sartell 2, Sauk Rapids 1

Apollo 8, Detroit Lakes 2

Rocori 2, Zimmerman 0

Albany 5, Cathedral 0

Pierz 2, Cathedral 1 (9)