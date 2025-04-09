Sabres Girls Golfers Look to Defend Their Conference Title

The Sartell-St. Stephen girls golf team has a goal of defending their Central Lakes Conference title this season. Last year marked the first year Sartell won a girls golf conference championship. Sabres head coach Brad Scherer joined me on WJON. He says they got their first chance to practice at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course Tuesday and look forward to their first meet Thursday.

Scherer says in the winter they converted an old storage bay in the high school, into a location to place their golf simulator. He says due to this they've been able to get a lot more swings in. Scherer says they fundraised and highlighted key, donors Pat Lynch and Gilleland Chevrolet, which helped make the simulator possible.

Scherer is in his 4th year as head varsity coach. He says they have 4 seniors which includes captains Katelyn Burns and Gwen Latunski. Scherer says he's excited to see what Gwen can do this season. She has committed to play golf at the University of Sioux Falls in the fall. Scherer expects the team to be competitive again this season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Brad Scherer, it is available below.