Royalton Girls Track and Field Ready for State Meet

The Royalton girls track and field team is getting set to compete in the Class A State tournament. The State meet will take place Thursday-Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The Royals finished as follows in the Section Meet last week at St. John's University.

Girls 4x100m finishes in 1st place with a time of 50.16s during the section meet at St. John's University last week Wednesday and qualifies for the state meet this week Thursday in St. Michael-Albertville. The 4x100m relay team is: senior captain Claire Prokott, sophomore Haylie Wolbeck, junior Aurora Walberg, & sophomore Lydia Prokott; alternates are 7th grader Chloe Reedy and 8th grader Ella Prokott. The Royalton girls 4x100m relay team has the 2nd best/fastest time and seed for all class A girls 4x100m relay teams in the prelims at the state meet starting Thursday. There are 16 girls 4x100m relay teams in the prelims on Thursday; the top 9 (the 2 fastest from each of the 2 heats and the next 5 fastest times) advance to finals at the state meet on Friday.

Junior Aurora Walberg is also advancing to the state meet in 2 individual events - the girls 100m dash and the girls 200m dash. Prelims for these events also take place Thursday (all class A prelims occur Thursday and all class A finals are on Friday).

Also of note from sections;

Junior Aurora Walberg just misses heading to state in all 4 of her events by placing 4th in girls high jump (the top 2 for each event at the section meet advance to the state meet).

Sophomore Lydia Prokott placed 3rd in the girls 100m dash (just misses advancing to state).

Seventh grader Chloe Reedy placed 3rd in the girls 1600m (the mile & just misses advancing to state).

Freshman Max Vannurden places 4th in boys triple jump.