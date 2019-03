The St. Cloud Rox beat the Bismarck Larks 2-1 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. The win improves St. Cloud to 6-12 on the second half of the season and 31-23 overall.

In a tightly contested game, the Rox earned the win on a Daniel Schneeman walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth inning. Mason Mamarella scored both St. Cloud runs in the win.

The Rox will host Bismarck again on Friday night at Joe Faber Field. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS.