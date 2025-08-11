The St. Cloud Rox are facing a must-win tonight when they host the Mankato Moon Dogs in Game 2 of their opening round best of 3 Northwoods League baseball series. The Rox lost 2-1 in 10 inning to the Moon Dogs Sunday night in Game 1.

Adrian Beltre Jr. drove in the game winning run in the 10th inning for the Moon Dogs. St. Cloud took a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning on a RBI ground-out by Alex Dupuy. Mankato tied the game in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

JP Robertson threw 5 1/3 innings with 4 hits and 1 earned run allowed. Ryan Beird took the loss for the Rox.

St. Cloud will host Mankato tonight at 6:05, pregame on WJON at 5:30. If St. Cloud wins tonight, they'll force a deciding Game 3 at 6:05 in St. Cloud against the Moon Dogs.