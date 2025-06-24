The St. Cloud Rox lost a tight game with the Badlands Big Sticks on Monday night in front of 1,184 fans at Joe Faber Field. Badlands pushed a run across in the top of the ninth inning for a 3-2 win.

The Rox took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Ethan Gibson scored Alex Dupuy on a sacrifice fly, but the Big Sticks responded with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth for a 2-1 advantage.

St. Cloud tied the game with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the eighth inning, however the lead was not to last. Badlands' Connor Massimini led off the top of the ninth with a solo home run that would prove to be the game-winner.

The Rox will host Badlands again on Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

TWINS CLOBBERED (AGAIN)

The Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 11-2 Monday night at Target Field. The Mariners scored six runs in the top of the third inning off of starter Bailey Ober and didn't look back.

Twins pitchers have allowed a staggering 46 runs over the last four games.

Ober ultimately allowed seven runs on seven hits over seven innings of work (while, naturally, striking out seven batters). Offensively, the Twins runs were scored via back-to-back home runs from Trevor Larnach and Carlos Correa in the sixth to make the score 7-2.

The Twins (37-41) will host the Mariners again on Tuesday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.