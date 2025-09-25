The St. Cloud Rox announced they will bring Field Manager Nick Studdard back to St. Cloud under a two-year deal that will keep the Rox mainstay with the team through the 2027 season.

“The entire Rox organization is excited to know Nick will lead the team as the Field Manager for the years ahead. He has done a fantastic job with continuing the Rox winning culture on and off the field. He is committed to help bring Central Minnesota another championship,” said Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner in a press release.

Studdard joined St. Cloud prior to the 2021 season and served as hitting a catching coach before being named Field Manager before the 2024 season.

Since joining the organization in 2021, Studdard has been part of a coaching staff that has posted a 236-111 record, which is best the Northwoods League during that stretch.

The 2025 season saw St. Cloud post 50 wins and make a sixth-straight playoff appearance. In addition, the team had five 2025 All Stars and Studdard was named manager of the Great Plains team.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue on as the Rox Field Manager. There is no better place, the whole organization is top-notch. Our goal is to continue to strive to bring another championship to St. Cloud! We know the product we put out there will continue to make the community and fans proud,” said Studdard in a press release.

