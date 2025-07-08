The St. Cloud Rox beat the Bismarck Larks 5-2 Monday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 3-4 on the second half of the season and 28-12 overall.

The Rox got on the board in the first inning when Nolan Geislinger, who had led off the frame with an infield hit, slid safely across home on a double steal. After the Larks tied the game with a home run in the top of the third, the Rox re-took the lead with a two-run Augusto Mungarrieta single in the bottom of the inning.

Bismarck got within one by scoring a run in the top of the seventh, but again the Rox had a rapid response when Tyson LeBlanc launched a two-run home run to left to pad the Rox lead and make the score 5-2.

NEXT UP

The Rox will host the Larks at Joe Faber Field on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL STAR

The Rox had a Northwoods League-high five players selected to the upcoming All Star Game in Madison, Wisconsin. The game is set to be played on the same night as the Major League Baseball ASG (July 15th), with the NWL edition taking place in Madison, Wisconsin and the MLB game in Atlanta.

Pitchers Jake Burcham, JP Robertson and Brandon Jaenke will be joined in Madison by catcher Carter Jorissen and infielder Austin Haley. In addition, the Rox coaching staff led by Nick Studdard will manage the Great Plains Division team.