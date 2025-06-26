The St. Cloud Rox weathered some rain to beat the Thunder Bay Border Cats 6-1 in front of 1,398 fans at Joe Faber Field Wednesday night. The win runs the Rox Northwoods League-best 22-7 on the season.

The Rox scored in each of the first three innings to build a 3-0 lead. Tanner Recchio led off the first inning with a walk, stole second base and scored on a Brady Ballinger single.

After a pair of strikeouts to start the second inning, Alex Dupuy singled to right field. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, Dupuy came around to score on an error off of the bat of Carter Jorissen for a 2-0 lead.

The third inning again started off with a Recchio walk, followed by a pair of walks to Austin Haley and Ballinger to load the bases. Recchio came around to score on a Tyson LeBlanc groundout for a 3-0 St. Cloud lead.

The Rox would add two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Nolan Geislinger sacrifice fly and Jaixen Frost steal of home.

Jake Burcham pitched five hitless innings for the Rox to earn the win.

The Rox extended homestand continues Thursday night with a game against the Thunder Bay Border Cats. First pitch is set for 6:35 at Joe Faber Field.

