Rox To Host Mankato Monday Night

The St. Cloud Rox will host Mankato Monday night in the team's first game at Joe Faber Field since Wednesday, July 8th. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.

The Rox are 4-5 so far this season after back-to-back losses over the weekend in Willmar. The Stingers currently lead the Minnesota-Iowa pod with a 7-2 record, followed by the 7-3 Waterloo Bucks.

St. Cloud pitcher Gabe Sequeira (Texas Wesleyan) signed a contract with the Detroit Tigers over the weekend.

Sequeira appeared in one game with the Rox in 2020, allowing one run on three hits in two innings of work.

The Rox can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports. Pregame coverage of Monday's game begins at 6:35 p.m.