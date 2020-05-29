Rox To Host “At Home Opener” Friday

With Friday's actual home opener postponed indefinitely, the St. Cloud Rox are offering fans a way to watch a ballgame and connect with an "At-Home Opener" Friday night on the team's Facebook page.

The Rox will re-air a classic game from the 2019 season, with St. Cloud taking on Mankato in a contest featuring former Tech Tiger and current SCSU pitcher Trevor Koenig on the mound.

The Rox recently released their plan to return to the field when given the green light by Governor Tim Walz, while the Northwoods League plans to open its season with a trio of teams in Bismarck, North Dakota.