Rox Take Home Highway 23 Trophy With Walk-Off Win Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Willmar Stingers 2-1 in ten innings Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field. With the win, the Rox take home the Highway 23 trophy, which is given to the winner of the season series between the two teams.

Jack Winkler's RBI single in the bottom of the tenth inning plated Garrett Delano to send the Rox to the victory. Three Rox pitchers combined to hold Willmar to a single run over ten innings of work.

The Rox will look to complete a series sweep over the Stingers Thursday night at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.