9th Inning Dooms Rox, Fall 5-4 to Waterloo

The St. Cloud Rox took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the 8th inning thanks to a Sam Ireland single, but closer Blake Stelzer was unable to hold it in the 9th and the Rox lost game one of their series to the Waterloo Bucks 5-4 in St. Cloud on Thursday night.

Garett Delano got the scoring started in the 1st inning with an RBI ground out and Nick Marinconz would later add a RBI single in the 4th. After falling behind 3-2, Jordan Barth tied the game at 3 when he launched his first home run of 2020 in the 5th inning.

Luke Albright got the start for St. Cloud, going 4 innings and giving up 2 runs while striking out 2.

The Rox and Bucks play again at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud on Friday night, first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. Pregame starts at 6:35pm and can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.