Rox Stay Hot With Win Over Border Cats Monday

The St. Cloud Rox defeated the Thunder Bay Border Cats 5-1 Monday night at Mills Field in Brainerd. The Rox have now won three straight games and are 5-2 on the season.

Cameron Eden and Shane Selman each went 2-5 with two runs batted in for St. Cloud in the victory. Jack Cushing earned the win for the Rox with six shutout innings.

The Rox will wrap up their two-game series with Thunder Bay at 7:05 Tuesday night in Brainerd. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.