Rox Outscore Larks 9-5; Home Opener Tonight

The St. Cloud Rox are 3-1 after posting a 9-5 win at Bismarck against the Larks. The Rox scored 2 runs in the 1st and 5th innings and single runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th innings.

Ike Mezzenga led the Rox at the plate going 3-4 with 2 runs scored, Nathan Rose added 2 hits and 2 RBI, Weber Neels added 2 RBI and Ben Vujovich went 4-6 with a run scored.

Get our free mobile app

Tyler Curtis threw the first 7 innings with 7 hits and 2 earned runs allowed with 8 strikeouts for the Rox.

St. Cloud will host La Crosse tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports with Kyle Marchak calling the action.