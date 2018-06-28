Rox Split Doubleheader Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox split a doubleheader with the Eau Claire Express Wednesday at Joe Faber Field. The Rox continue to play .500 baseball so far this season and currently sit at 15-15 on the year.

St. Cloud took the afternoon portion of the twin bill with a 13-1 victory, thanks in large part to an 11-run bottom of the fifth inning. Chad Bible finished the game 3-5 with three runs batted in, while Noah Hill finished 2-3 with two runs batted in for the Rox.

The Express got their revenge in game two, taking down St. Cloud 7-5. Ryan Davis hit his first home run of the season for the Rox to highlight the offensive effort, one of three hits for Davis in the loss.

The Rox will host the Bismarck Larks Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports beginning with the pregame show at 6:35, and first pitch is set for 7:05.