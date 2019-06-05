Rox Snap Skid With Tuesday Win

The St. Cloud Rox topped the Duluth Huskies 7-2 Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field to snap a three-game losing streak. The game was delayed for about 30 minutes due to rain.

The Rox scored seven runs despite charting just one extra-base hit, a Freddy Achecar triple in the bottom of the seventh inning. St. Cloud charted ten total hits while taking advantage of a pair of Huskies errors.

The Rox will play against Mankato at Franklin Rogers Park Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.