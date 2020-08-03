Rox Run Winning Streak To Five With Sunday Win

The St. Cloud Rox ran their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 win over Waterloo Sunday afternoon at Joe Faber Field. The Rox win also snapped a six-game Waterloo winning streak.

St. Cloud got a solid pitching performance from RJ Martinez, who did not allow an earned run in five innings of work. Jack Kelly paced the offense with three hits for the Rox.

The Rox (15-10) will host Waterloo again Monday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.