Rox Run Win Streak to 6 Games

The Rox stayed unbeaten Sunday with a 7-3 win over the Mankato Moon Dogs at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. St. Cloud scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning and added 4 runs in the 5th inning. Charlie Condon had a triple and 2 RBIs, Trevor Austin chipped in a hit and 2 RBIs and Jack Steil had a hit, a run scored and 1 RBI.

The Rox are 6-0 and will play at Mankato tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05. The Rox have the day off Tuesday before hosting Bismarck Wednesday night at 7:05.