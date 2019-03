St. Cloud Rox starting pitcher Aaron Rozek was named Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year Sunday. Rozek plays collegiately at Minnesota State-Mankato.

Rozek finished the regular season with a 6-1 record and 2.39 earned run average. The 6'3" right-hander struck out 78 batters in 64 innings of work.

Rozek will start for the Rox Monday night against Willmar in the first round of the playoffs. First pitch is slated for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.