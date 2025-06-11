Rox Romp Over MoonDogs Tuesday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Mankato MoonDogs 14-2 Tuesday night at ISG Field in Mankato. The Rox are now 11-3 on the season.

St. Cloud jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, sending ten batters to the plate against pitcher Matthew Des Marets. All the runs scored with two outs in the inning, beginning with an Austin Haley RBI double, followed by a two-run Dominic Smaldino single and a bases-loaded hit by pitch from Augusto Mungarrieta.

The Rox piled on for a seven-run sixth inning to break the game open. The offensive outburst was highlighted by a two-run Haley single.

Smaldino finished 2-4 with three runs batted in, Mungarrieta was 2-5 with three RBI and Cayden Gaskin had two hits while also walking three times for the Rox.

Riane Ritter earned the win for the Rox after allowing one run on three hits and striking out five MoonDogs in five innings of work.

St. Cloud will get Wednesday night off before playing against the Border Cats in Thunder Bay on Thursday night. Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.