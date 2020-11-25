Rox Release 2021 Schedule

The St. Cloud Rox have released their 2021 schedule, which calls for a full 72-game slate.

The Rox will begin the 2021 campaign with a four-game trip to Thunder Bay before coming home for their first game at Joe Faber Field on June 4th against Duluth.

St. Cloud finished the 2020 season with a 27-13 record, which was good for second place in the Minnesota-Iowa pod. Waterloo won the division with a 28-13 record.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.