Rox Rally To Top MoonDogs Monday In Mankato

The Rox snapped a two game losing skid with a 5-4 win over the MoonDogs in Mankato Monday night. The Rox are now 8-4 on the season and just one-half game out of first place in the North Division.

Toby Hansen broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth inning with an RBI double to plate Connor Crane. Trevor Charpie pitched the eighth and ninth innings to pick up the win for St. Cloud.

The Rox play at Duluth Tuesday night. Pregame coverage on AM 1390 The Fan begins at 6:05.