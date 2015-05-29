Rox Rally To Beat Bullfrogs Thursday

The Rox overcame a pair of deficits to beat the Bullfrogs 14-11 in Green Bay Thursday night. St. Cloud is now 2-1 on the season with one game left in their season-opening road trip.

The Rox trailed 7-1 after two innings but rallied for seven runs of their own in the top of the third to tie the game. St. Cloud also trailed 11-9 heading into the ninth before a five-run rally gave them a three run lead that would hold up for the win.

Former ROCORI standout Austin Athmann was 4-6 with three runs batted in to pace the Rox offense, and Kyle Serrano was 2-5 with two runs scored and two RBI in the win.

The Rox wrap up the road trip with a game in Green Bay Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05.